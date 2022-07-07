Ukrainian Ambassador to lead this year's Famine Walk in Tipperary

1848 Famine Walk

This Walk commemorates the Famine and the 1848 Rising and remembers all those who suffered, died and emigrated during the Great Famine. The starting point for the Walk is always from the Young Ireland and National Flag monument in the village of The Commons. The Walk covers 1.5 miles and concludes at the Famine Warhouse 1848 - the State National Heritage Site.

The person who will lead this year's Famine 1848 Walk on Saturday, July 30 at 3pm (that’s the last Saturday in July) is none other than the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Ms Larysa Gerasko.

We are calling for the strongest Ballingarry support on the day, which will show our solidarity with, and support for, the Ukrainian people who are undergoing untold hardship and loss of life because of the brutal illegal invasion of their country by Russia without any provocation.

Martin Maher, chairman of the local committee, will welcome the large gathering which will assemble at the Cross of The Commons, who will then invite Dr. Tom McGrath to give a brief history of events followed by the introduction of this year’s Walk leader, Ms Larysa Gerasko, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland. People are being asked to bring their Tipperary flags which have similar colours to the Ukrainian colours.



This is a great opportunity for all Irish people to express their support of the Ukrainians people in their hour of need. Upon arrival at the Warhouse, Ms Gerasko will give her keynote address to the assembled walkers at the front of the building, following which Refreshments will be served in the enclosed courtyard at the back.

It is expected that many Ukrainians now living in Ireland will turn up on the day – Saturday, July 30 at 3pm.

All are welcome.