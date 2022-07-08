Tipperary athlete crosses county border to win Ballymacarbry 5 Miler

Dermot Gorman receiving the winner’s prize from Michael Doocey of Doocey’s Oriel Bar, Ballymacarby
The West Waterford AC- hosted Doocey’s Oriel Bar Ballymacarby 5 mile road race went ahead on Friday last.
In wet but ideal racing temperature conditions, all three Carrick-on-Suir athletes ran very well, finishing the race under 30 minutes.
Maintaining his form since his win in the Mooncoin Rose Run 10K, Dermot Gorman ran an excellent race to win in 26:56 with 19 seconds to spare over second place.
Barry O’Shea, continuing his recent good form, finished in 5th in 28:47.
Eugene O’Keeffe came home in 12th in 29:58, getting in in just under 30 minutes and showing an improvement by 65 seconds from the same course in 2019 when his time was 31:03.
