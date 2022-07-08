Search

08 Jul 2022

Tipperary group extends invitation to Islamic festival this Saturday

The event takes palce in Thurles from 10-2:00pm

Islamic community centre

Come and celebrate Eid al-Adha in Thurles with the Islamic Community

Reporter:

news reporter

08 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The Thurles Islamic Community Centre (ICC) has extended an open invitation to all to attend the Eid al-Adha festival in Thurles on Saturday July 9 from 1)-2:00pm.

The event takes place at Thurles Crokes Athletics Club  and will have social activities for children and adults alike from 11:00am onwards including Henna, bouncy castle, barbeque, calligraphy, eats and drinks, oriental lunch  and much more.

"We warmly welcome you to join us in removing barriers, connecting, building bridges within local communities, and enjoying a  nice experience with various entertaining family activties, and a special oriental  lunch," a spokesperson for the group said this week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media