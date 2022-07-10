Search

10 Jul 2022

Carrick Swan take south senior hurling title after an absorbing battle with Mullinahone

Carrick Swan take south senior hurling title after an absorbing battle with Mullinahone

Long queues formed outside Clonmel Sportsfield twenty minutes before the south hurling final throw -in and the start had to be delayed by five minutes to allow the crowd enter the ground

Eamon Lacey

10 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

elacey@nationalist.ie

Carrick Swan ………………………… 1-21


Mullinahone —---------------------------- 1-17


Carrick Swan secured a South Tipperary Clonmel Oil senior hurling title at a sun-soaked Clonmel Sportsfield on Sunday evening with a performance overflowing with a tremendous desire to succeed and a ferocious intensity from start to finish to overcome Mullinahone.


It was a thrilling contest played out in front of a bumper crowd in glorious sunshine as Carrick Swan powered to a deserved and hard earned four point victory. Long queues formed outside the ground  twenty minutes before the 6.30 throw-in which had to be delayed for five minutes to allow the crowd to enter the ground.


Carrick Swan always had the upper hand in this absorbing battle after  picking off  the first three scores of the match and their tenacity and spirit ensured they were never in arrears to a Mullnahone team that kept battling to the very end.


A  goal deep into the five minutes added on at the end of this pulsating encounter from substitute Graham Horan ensured Mullinahone pushed Carrick Swan all the way leaving just two points between the teams with thirty three minutes played in the second half.

Swan saw out the game picking off a free from the consistent freetaker Danny O’Hanlon  and it was fitting that the man of the match Gavin O’Halloran directed a third sideline between the posts for the final score of the game to give Swan a four point triumph.

O’Hallorans three points from sideline cuts was a remarkable achievement. All three came in the second half to ensure the Carrick side remained ahead of their opponents at crucial stages of the game.

While the scores from the three sideline efforts were a highlight of the game O’ Halloran was adjudged to be man of the match for his all -round defensive performance full of leadership and spirit.

O’ Halloran,  along with his half back colleague Scott Hogan, stood tall as Mullinahone applied the pressure in the second half.

In attack Eric O’ Halloran and Danny O’ Hanlon  caused Mullinahone problems all evening while they also controlled the midfield with stirring performances from Arron Dunne and Ryan Waters.

While Swan did get off  to the perfect start scoring three unanswered points Mullinahone had come to within a point of Carrick Swan  after twenty seven minutes  with Eoin Kelly scoring his first free of the match.

Carrick Swan had their goalie  Adam Kerwick to thank for not handing the initiative to Mullinahone.He denied  Jack Shelly, whose thunderous shot was destined for the goal, with  an incredible save.

Mullinahone did level matters a minute later with a Michael Dunne point but a spectacular effort from Danny O’Hanlon, who ran onto a perfectly weighted pass from Dean Waters, yielded a goal for the Carrick hurlers who restored  their three point cushion  which they still held when referee Michael Kennedy blew the half time whistle.

Mullinahone did up their game in the second half and did threaten the Carrrick Swan goal on occasions. Mullinahone’s Mikey O’ Shea was clean through on goal  after twenty five minutes of the second half, after collecting a hand pass from Eoin Kelly, but he was unceremoniously pulled to the ground by Danny Walsh.

On another occasion, heroic defending from Gavin O’ Halloran denied Mullinahone a goal  with  just  four points between the teams at that stage with three minutes left in the game.

Yet another O’ Hanlon free  stretched the lead out to five but despite the late goal from  Mullinahone substitute Graham Horan  Carrick Swan held on for a four point victory.

