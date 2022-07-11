A treat in store in Tipperary - 'Tea at the Lodge' on Sunday next

This Sunday, July 17 head for Glengarra, Mountain Lodge for the third “ Tea at the Lodge” from 11 am to 4pm.
“Tea at the Lodge”
This Sunday, July 17 head for Glengarra, Mountain Lodge for the third “ Tea at the Lodge” from 11 am to 4pm.
What a great day was had at the monthly event in May and June. Sitting in this iconic building or outside, the memories and stories were evoked, new visitors learnt the history of the Lodge as they partook of tea and wonderful cakes. There is no need to book, just ramble up.
There is vehicular access for those who may find the distance too demanding. Enquiries – 0876967661.
This is a fundraiser for the Mountain Lodge Restoration Project. Work for the future will involve re-design and replacement of toilet and shower block, installation of kitchen, decorative upgrade and groundwork.
All of the above will entail a lot of work and a significant cost. Though substantial grant aid has been received to date, shortfalls not covered by Grant aid have to be raised by the Mountain Lodge Committee and by the securing of loans with subsequent interest repayments to continue financing the project.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.