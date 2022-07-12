Search

12 Jul 2022

Tipperary football stars of tomorrow shine in Freddie Quinn Tournament

At the Freddie Quinn Tournament - Back row: Bernie Quinn (wife), Siobhan Quinn (daughter); Pete Savage; Caoimhe Quinn (grandaughter). Front row, Freddie’s grandchildren - Amelia, Jude and Alex Quinn

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Congratulations to the Ardfinnan Under 11 boys who claimed the Freddie Quinn Memorial title on the morning of Sunday, June 26 in a super tournament hosted in Ardfinnan GAA grounds.
The rain stayed away and the four amazing young teams served up a spectacular feast of football in very closely contested event.
Following the round robin games, Ardfinnan and Moyle Rovers came out on top and contested the final, with Ardfinnan emerging victorious by the narrowest of margins. Clonmel Og and Fethard contested the shield final, with Fethard emerging victorious in that one by the narrowest of margins also.
The skill levels, heart, fight and sheer determination on display by every single player on every team was an absolute pleasure to witness.

The Ardfinnan football team who came out tops in the Under 11 Freddie Quinn Tournament played recently. The boys were delighted to win their home club tournament played each year in memory of the much-loved Ardfinnan clubman, the late Freddie Quinn. 


THANKS
Ardfinnan GAA Club thank the following:
Each player for playing fantastic, sporting football;

their parents for bringing them along;

the clubs and their mentors for preparing the boys;

Derek and Martin for refereeing;

the club officials for sorting the parking, refreshments,

the logistics of the tournament;

Bernie, Siobhan, Caoimhe, Alex, Amelia and Jude Quinn and Pete Savage for representing the much-loved clubman Freddie Quinn, who would be a proud Ardfinnan man after that feast of football in his home grounds.

Full reports and pictures from the day in this week's edition of The Nationalist.

News

