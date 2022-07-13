Unreal weekend in the Mid Tipperary GAA scene

Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Final: History was made on Sunday afternoon last when JK Brackens recorded a famous one point win over neighbours JK Brackens to claim the clubs first ever Mid Senior Hurling title. An entertaining game that ebbed and flowed both ways need a 65th minute point from Andrew Ormond to claim their famous victory. Supporters and players alike cheered on their Captain Tom Murphy who collected the trophy from Mid Board Chairman Joe O’Sullivan along with the competition sponsors Centenary Agri. Full forward Lyndon Fairbrother collected the man of the match award as a result of his accurate free taking that kept his side in the hunt until the final whistle. Final score JK Brackens 0-19 Drom Inch 1-15. Our sincere thanks to the Boherlahan Dualla Club who done a stellar job in hosting the large crowd that attended.

Doran Oil Premier Intermediate Hurling Final: Clonakenny collected the inaugural Doran Oil sponsored Mid Premier Intermediate Hurling title following a convincing 5-20 to 0-20 point win over Moyne Templetuohy. Clonakennys ability to score crucial goals at crucial times was the difference between the sides but in reality they dominated the encounter. Joint Captains Bobby Byrne and John Joe Ryan collected the Fr O’Rourke trophy from Mid Board Chairman Joe O’Sullivan and sponsors Doran Oil.

Roadstone Mid Intermediate Hurling Final: All roads lead to Littleton next Sunday afternoon for the Roadstone sponsored Mid Intermediate Hurling Final which pits Boherlahan Dualla against Drom Inch. A straight final will see both teams looking to get an early win in the year to set them up for the County Championship which begins shortly. A reminder that this game is an all ticket affair and they can be purchased on the Tipperary GAA website.

Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship: One game in Division 1 of the A Championship last weekend. Boherlahan Dualla and Loughmore Castleiney played out an entertaining draw in Boherlahan. The other game in Round 2 sees Moycarkey Borris host Thurles Sarsfields this Thursday at 7.30pm. In Division 2 Upperchurch Drombane had six points to spare over Holycross Ballycahill.

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship: in Division 1 of the B Championship there were wins for Drom Inch, JK Brackens and Holycross Ballycahill. In Division 2 Thurles Gaels had three points to spare over Gortnahoe Glengoole while Moycarkey Borris were one point victors over Killea.

Jim and Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Semi Finals: Its Semi Final weekend in the A Championship. On Thursday evening next Gortnahoe Glengoole take on Holycross Ballycahill with 7.30pm throw-in in Littleton. The other semi-final sees Clonakenny and Thurles Sarsfields travel to Clonmore on Friday evening at 7.30pm.

Joe O’Sullivan U19A Hurling Championship: The opening round of the A Championship took place last weekend. Holycross Ballycahill had four points to spare over Drom Inch while JK Brackens defeated Moycarkey Borris in their encounter. This Wednesday evening sees round 2 take to the field. Boherlahan Dualla host Drom Inch at 7.30pm, JK Brackens take on Na Sairsealaigh Óg in Clonmore at 7.30pm and Holycross Ballycahill host Moycarkey Borris at 8pm.

Joe O’Sullivan U19B Hurling Championship: Round 1 of the B Championship takes to the field this Wednesday evening. Moyne Templetuohy host Gortnahoe Glengoole at 7.30pm while Loughmore Castleiney welcome Upperchurch Drombane to Castleiney for a 7.30pm throw in.

Social Media: A reminder to follow us on our social media accounts. You can now find Mid Tipperary GAA on Instagram as well as Twitter and Facebook