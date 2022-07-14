Search

14 Jul 2022

A Tidy Towns success 'story' Tipperary can be proud of

A Tidy Towns success story Tipperary can be proud of

Storytelling at The Pump House in Cahir last Saturday. Back row from left to right with Tidy Towns members Ellen, storyteller Mary Hickey, Mary, Andy Moloney, Francis and Maureen Ryan were lots of ea

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

It’s great when a plan comes together and last Saturday morning was another one of those success stories.

The old pump house along the Fairy Trail had become a hideout for some anti-social antics. However with sponsorship from Cahir Steel & Agri and the assistance of the Tipperary County Council outdoor staff along with Tina Looby and our own members the derelict site was transformed into a haven with beautiful colourful murals painted on the walls of the pump house and the surrounding area cleared and wooden mushrooms seating created to make it a perfect place for children to listen to a story. There was lots of laughter and amusement for lots of children and parents on the morning as they sat in the cool and dappled sunshine on a very hot day for our first ever Story Telling event.

Tipperary football stars of tomorrow shine in Freddie Quinn Tournament

Thanks to our members Ellen and Mary who assisted story teller Mary Hickey on the morning and all those who helped in the lead up to the event. This event was sponsored by National Play Day and is sure to be something that is repeated in the months ahead.
Members were also out in force preparing for the Garda 100 anniversary celebrations last weekend and a good tidy up of the Clonmel Road and Inch Field was carried out.
In the coming week we hope to start our river wall project and get the site ready for our Fionn McCumaill sleeping giant.
We have been nominated for a ‘Pride of Place Award’ and judging will be in September its all hands on deck for the summer. Meanwhile we meet as normal on Wednesday evening for duties and other jobs as they arise.

