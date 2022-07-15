Search

15 Jul 2022

Tipp GAA club raffling off top of the range John Deere tractor to raise funds for new project

Tipp GAA club raffling off top of the range John Deere tractor to raise funds for new project

15 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Upperchurch-Drombane launched their ambitious fundraiser to raffle a New John Deere 6140M in conjunction with Templetuohy Farm Machinery at their club grounds in Drombane on Saturday evening, July 9.

This unique fundraiser is being put in place to help finance the expansion plans that the club have for their facilities.
Phase one will include the purchase of 12.5 Acres surrounding the clubhouse and the development of a new full-size playing pitch with the installation of additional car parking facilities.

Phase two will involve the development of a Juvenile pitch and the expansion of our community walkway.
Phase three will increase the Astro Turf playing area.

These plans were put on display in the Club grounds on Saturday evening, where a large crowd came out to enjoy the barbecue, ice cream, underage games with the club juveniles, Slieve Felim Rapparees and the silky skills of the club veterans as the highlight of the evening.

The Star Prize in the raffle, a John Deere 6140M tractor, was on display for all to see. This is a 140HP all-round tractor capable of a multitude of uses on any farm.

If the tractor isn’t for you, then the winner has the option to take a cash alternative of €100,000. Tickets cost €50. Tickets can be purchased online at www.winanewjohndeere.ie or from any member of Upperchurch-Drombane GAA Club.

Your support would be greatly appreciated for this raffle to help the club realize their essential plans to expand the facilities at Drombane.

