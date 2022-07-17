Clonmel Show crowds hear how to use meadow and hedgerow plants

Lucy Moore at her stand at Clonmel Agricultural Show
Three very popular stands at this year’s Clonmel Agricultural Show featured environmental topics.
Natural Dyes from local plants was one of the stands that received a lot of attendion during the show.
Lucy Moore’s stand was entitled ‘Wilder’ and was a showcase for using natural dyes made from meadow and hedgerow plants.
She has just completed a three year degree in textiles in the National College of Art and Design in Dublin where she won the Robin and Lucienne Day Foundation prize for textiles.
She brought examples of her woven linen and wool pieces to the show to highlight the amazing vibrant and beautiful colours which can be achieved using dyes made from nettles, hawthorn, and a variety of other commonly occurring plants.
LUCY MOORE
Lucy’s college thesis referred to the damage to the environment caused by so called fast fashion through toxic chemical dyes and also synthetic fossil fuel based textiles. Her message about fashion is “Buy better, buy less”.
