Tipperary Food Producers put popular food trail back on this summer's menu

The Tipperary Food Producers, a network of Tipperary’s artisan food and beverage producers, are opening their doors to the public as part of their 2022 Food Tour series in conjunction with Tipperary Tourism.

This will allow visitors to gain a unique insight into the creation of some of Tipperary’s finest quality food and drink produce.

The public will have the opportunity to visit ten producers across the county for individual or group tours, giving visitors the chance to experience the day-to-day life of a food producer and the processes involved in creating their products.

Each producer will run their own tours, offering options to suit everyone.

The 10 producers involved are: Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Magners Farm, Galtee Honey, The Apple Farm, Brookfield Farm, Crossogue Preserves, Blackcastle Farm, Inch House, Sheep Milk Ireland, and Tullahay Farm.

In November 2021, Tipperary was named one of the top places to visit in the world by the renowned Condé Nast Traveler magazine, noting the premier county and the Tipperary Food Tours as a great destination for foodies.

Con Traas, chairman of the Tipperary Food Producers, and owner of The Apple Farm said: “We are delighted to open our doors to the public and we look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to experience and enjoy our unique and authentic food tours.

"We are surrounded by a fantastic variety of artisan food and beverage producers here in Tipperary and it's something we are very proud of. From Ireland’s largest sheep dairy farm under the shadow of the Rock of Cashel to wildflower meadows on the shores of Lough Derg, our producers are located in some of Tipperary’s most beautiful locations.”

Con added: “Whether you’re looking to partake in an individual or group tour, there is something for everyone to enjoy as they learn about the craft involved in creating quality homegrown and nutritious foods that we are known for nationally and internationally.”

Pre-booking is essential and dates are limited at certain venues.