Ever popular Tipperary Half Marathon sold out six weeks ahead of race

Runners photographed at the start of the Boston Scientific Half Marathon in Clonmel.
Boston Scientific Half Marathon – Sold Out!
Clonmel Athletic Club is delighted to announce that its very popular Boston Scientific Half Marathon has been sold out weeks in advance of this major event on Sunday, August 28.
All participants will receive their pack in early August.
Everyone is really looking forward to the event which we can clearly see is growing in popularity with each passing year.
