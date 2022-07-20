Search

20 Jul 2022

ALERT: A boil water notice has been put in place in the Toomevara area

20 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have issued a boil water notice for customers in the Toomevara area on the Nenagh Public Water Supply. 

Customers in Toomevara, Coolkereen, Pallas West, Monanore, Garrane, Ballinlough and surrounding areas are all under the notice. 

According to Irish Water’s Pat Duggan, they are also putting in place an alternative water source in the area.

 “We are now in a position to introduce the new water source due to low supply in the Toomevara area. Once we are satisfied that normal water supply can be restored, the notice will be lifted, but only when it is safe to do so and after consulting with the HSE,” said Mr Duggan. 

Water should be boiled for use in the following:

  • Drinking
  • Preparing Drinks made with water
  • Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked before eating
  • Brushing of teeth and/or gargling
  • Making of ice. However, ensure you first discard all existing ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges.
  • Preparing infant formula 
  • Preparing uncooked foods like salads. 

Customers do not need to boil water for handwashing. 

Irish Water would also like to remind customers that water filters do not make water safe to use in the event of a boil water notice. 

Water should be prepared by bringing it to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. 

For more information on preparing water see vide below.  

Vulnerable customers will be contacted directly, and updates are available on the Irish Water website. 

