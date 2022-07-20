Vikings on Horseback are coming to Tipperary

We are struggling to water plants in the dry spell so thankfully we have the river in town to draw water from but rain during the week will help us somewhat.

Last week we saw the installation of the new bike racks at the tourist office. A survey from Fáilte Ireland said that we lacked in cycling facilities and now we have the colourful pride bike racks and a service bay in the town centre.

Thanks to the council lads for these additions and the neat way that they are erected on the paved bricks, they are sure to get plenty of use.

CHILDREN’S STORYTELLING

Children’s Storytelling will continue each Saturday morning from 11-12 while the weather remains good. This event has proven to be very popular, and we would like to thank last week’s reader Joanne St John for giving her time. This weekend we will have Catherine McVicker reading and thanks to Ellen O’Donnell and her team for providing the rota and organising the venue at the Pump house along the fairy trail.

The town is busier lately and with that comes more litter so thanks to our team on the rota for keeping the place as good as we can. We have been nominated for a Pride of Place award so judging in September won't be long coming around, so pressure is on for a while more.

Our can collection is set for Saturday August 6 and we are well ahead of last year’s target. A sincere thanks to everyone for their support so keep collecting those cans and we will turn them into trees.

SAVE THE DATE

Finally, save the date of Sunday August 21 which is National Water Heritage Day and we will be having a series of events in the Inch Field including the Vikings on Horseback, water sampling, nature talks, environmental awareness and much more.

More details to follow on this event as it will be before the kids go back to school.

We meet on Wednesday at 7pm for duties. The group will attend the Comhaltas night in the castle on July 28 and members can get their tickets through Catherine.