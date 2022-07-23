BREAKING: Cahill names his backroom team for Tipperary senior hurlers

Following his appointment as Tipperary senior hurling manager earlier this week, Liam Cahill has now finalised his management team going into 2023.

Having already named Michael Bevans as coach, Liam Cahill has added a further 3 selectors who will all add a vast amount of experience and knowledge to the management team, with Padraic Maher, Declan Laffan, and TJ Ryan all committing to the cause.

Padraic Maher will re-join the panel less than a year after he was forced to retire from hurling completely due to injury, and his presence around the panel will be welcomed, such was his influence with the players.

Loughmore-Castleiney’s Declan Laffan has proven himself to be a top class manager and coach at club level and has guided his native parish to numerous county titles at various levels.

While TJ Ryan of Clonoulty Rossmore has previously worked as a selector with Liam Cahill at minor, under 20 and under 21 level and was an integral part of a management team that was responsible for guiding Tipperary to several Munster and All Ireland titles in those grades.

The Tipperary senior hurling management team appointments will now go to the next county committee meeting for final ratification.