Tickets on sale for Sister Act in Tipperary Town

Katy Judge (Sr Mary Robert), Kate Grogan (Sr Mary Lazarus) and Niamh Kelly (Sr. Mary Patrick) in Sister Act,
Sister Act, the latest production by the Excel Youth Theatre Group in Tipperary Town, will run from 10-13August at the Excel Centre in Tipperary. Booking now open (062)80520.
