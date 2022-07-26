Search

26 Jul 2022

Great way for Tipperary athletes to begin Bank Holiday Weekend

Great way for Tipperary athletes to begin Bank Holiday Weekend

Carrick-on-Suir AC athlete Deirdre Power heads for the finishing line in the recent Ballinameela 5K Road Race hosted by West Waterford AC.

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Jul 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Piltown 10K Road Race
The Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners are delighted to present the Piltown 5 Mile Road Race on this Friday, July 29 at 7.30 pm.
It promises to be a great occasion with runners expected from counties Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny. Get exact directions by heading for Eircode: E32VY06
This should be a great and healthy way to start the August Bank Holiday weekend.


Ballinameela 5K Road Race
The West Waterford AC hosted Ballinameela 5k took place on Friday, July 22.
Well done to the our three athletes who made the trip to take part and represent our club in what were very warm humid weather conditions that evening:
Benny Hahessy in 19:10; Deirdre Power in 23:31; Margaret Power in 25:11.
The race winners were: Sergiu Ciobanu, Clonliffe Harriers AC in 15:10 and Santry Fiona, East Cork AC in 17:43.

Tipperary GAA Club taking the big parachute jump on Sunday next

Coillte 10k Road Race
On Wednesday, July 6 the Coillte 10K Road Race took place at Dundrum Village, hosted by Dundrum Athletic Club the 10k was made up of two 5k laps on a very flat fast racecourse with over 200 runners taking part.
We had three athletes taking part: Eugene O’Keeffe in 37:42; Patrick Roche in 41:55; Miguel Ponce De Leon in 43:49. Well done to lads.
Race winners were Micheal Harty, East Cork AC in 30:13 and Sinéad O’Connor, Leevale AC in 33:57.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media