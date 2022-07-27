Headstones falling over in Tipperary graveyard - Appeal to make them safe

PARISH COUNCIL

The New Inn and District Parish Council would like to thank everyone for their attendance at the Graveyard Masses so far.

Just a reminder that Loughkent is on Wednesday August 3.

Also, thanks to those who are keeping the cemeteries clean and tidy.

Regarding New Inn graveyard, several family headstones are starting to fall over in the old yard. We would kindly ask family members to please have a look at them and make arrangements to have them made safe.

If you want any further information, please contact the cemetery caretaker John Hally.

Please note the main cemetery is owned by the parish and not by Tipperary County Council.

We thank you for your help and support.

As was read out at Masses at the weekend, the Archdiocese is going to make changes regarding Masses in the whole Archdiocese.

This will affect New Inn and Knockgraffon Parish. We will keep people informed about this shortly. It’s the intention to bring this final decision before the first Sunday of Advent 2022.

CEMETERY MASSES

“Remembering our loved ones”.

The remaining annual graveyard Mass in the New Inn Knockgraffon parish is as follows: Wednesday, August 3 at Loughkent graveyard. The Mass is at 7.30pm, weather permitting, otherwise at the nearest church i.e., New Inn church.

Please ensure graves are tidy and altar arranged.