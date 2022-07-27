COPD Support Ireland is hosting weekly meetings in Thurles
COPD Support Ireland reminds the public that their Thurles support group meets weekly.
The meeting is every Thursday at 12:30pm in Thurles Crokes.
For more information contact 087 133 5581.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.