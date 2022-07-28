Passionate and committed team is priority for new Tipperary hurling manager Liam Cahill

Inter-county management, especially in Tipperary, is a results-driven business, according to the county’s new senior hurling manager Liam Cahill, who says he’s “going into this role with my eyes wide open and I’m hopeful that we can deliver over my term here in Tipp.”

Speaking on Tipp FM this week, he stated “Tipperary people expect to be dining at the top table every year. That’s my job now and my responsibility to make Tipperary competitive again and get them back up the notches required to get back to Croke Park and hopefully on the biggest day of the year.

“That’s going to take a lot of effort from everybody. No one person or one individual is going to deliver on that. It’s going to be a full collective effort from players, management, county board, everybody involved.”

Continuing, he said “Patience is something that we’ll request early on but we know it’s not going to last forever (laughing). We’re going to need time to make sure we get the right people in, the right players in to assemble the most competitive panel.

“My appointment is coming at a great time, with the commencement of the county championships. As of now there isn’t a Tipperary senior hurling panel. Both myself and the management team will be forming a panel at the end of this year’s club championships and making sure that the players that are delivering for their club and who earn the right to come in and wear that Tipperary jersey will be selected accordingly.”

The Ballingarry man also expressed the view that he’s “very confident” that the Tipperary players he led to All-Ireland minor success in 2016 and All-Ireland titles at Under 21 and Under 20 in 2018 and 2019 “will step up to become very good inter-county senior players over the next two to three years.”

While cautioning that “there are absolutely no guarantees in anything”, he added “these things usually come through if they’re managed correctly.

“You look at the Kerry senior footballers who won the All-Ireland on Sunday. Eighteen of their panel was backed by the minor teams that won the three, four and five in a row a number of years ago.”

He said the philosophy adopted by him and coach Michael Bevans is “always evolving, it has to, the way the modern game is gone.

"Our philosophy will also be very much determined by the calibre of player we have and we have a fair idea what’s out there at the moment.

“And when we assemble the best panel possible we will come up with a game plan and a style that will suit that particular type of player or players.

“We’ll always be open to adjusting it as we move along and we have to treat the opposition with the utmost respect as well, and be ready to adjust accordingly when we meet the odd curve ball along the way.

“Our philosophy is really about having a good, honest, strong, committed and fit team on the field that are ready to fight for everything that goes; and make sure that the Tipperary people are looking at a team that is very passionate and very together, and that are showing all the signs that they need to show when they put on that Tipperary jersey every day they go out.”