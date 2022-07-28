Search

28 Jul 2022

New dwelling completions in Tipperary are on the rise according to CSO figures

New dwellings completions in Tipperary are on the rise according to new CSO figures

New dwellings completions in Tipperary are on the rise according to new CSO figures

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

28 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

There has been an increase in new dwelling completions in Tipperary in quarter two of 2022. 

Figures released by the CSO today show 110 new dwellings were recorded this quarter. This is up from 83 in quarter one. 

Nenagh had the highest number of 27, followed by Cashel-Tipperary with 20. 

Cahir had the lowest at just 6. 

Data source: CSO Figure 3: New dwelling completions by Local Electoral Area Q2 2022

Regional and National

The figures released today show new dwelling completions are up by 54.7% in the midwest. 

The midwest saw 506 new dwelling completions compared to 244 in quarter one.

Nationally, 7,654 dwellings were completed, up 53.4% on the first quarter of 2022. 

According to CSO Statistician Justin Anderson, this is the highest number of quarterly completions seen since 2011.

Types of Dwellings

He also said there was an increase across all types of dwelling. 

Scheme dwellings represented 51% of completions, while apartments represented 31.6% and single dwellings 17.4%.

A scheme dwelling is a new multi-unit development with two or more houses. 

A single dwelling is one unit or farm premises. 

95-year-old Denis avails of enjoyable Age-Friendly Bike in Tipperary

These figures are grouped by the local authority rather than LEA. 

Of the 110 new dwellings completed in Tipperary, 53 were single houses, 37 were scheme houses, and 20 were apartments. 

The figures provided by the CSO in the New Dwellings Completion series are based on data from ESB Networks new domestic connections with additional information as needed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media