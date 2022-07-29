Moyglass Festival to mark the Grey Ghost centenary

The village of Moyglass will host a festival to mark the centenary of the Grey Ghost
A festival to mark the centenary of the ambush of the Grey Chost will take place in Moyglass.
A packed programme of family entertainment is planned for Saturday July 30 and Sunday July 31 in Moyglass.
There will be a full scale re-enactment of the Grey Chost ambush as well as a dog show, a vintage display, a living history display, family fun run and musical entertainment .
The Grey Ghost ambush, which took place on the railway line to the west of Moyglass village, is a very unique event in the history of the Irish civil war.
The Grey Ghost was a Lancia armoured car that ran on rail tracks and was used by the Free State army to patrol the railway lines to prevent disruption to services.
It was nicknamed the Grey Ghost as it was painted grey and ran on a petrol engine, which was very silent in comparison to the regular steam engines.
The irregulars, or anti treaty forces, were causing huge disruption by blowing up bridges and uprooting sections of the railway lines. The railway lines were practically the only means of transporting goods and were vital for getting food supplies delivered throughout the countryside.
The Seventh Battalion of the Third Tipperary Brigade IRA planned an ambush on the Grey Ghost on Sunday October 15 1922.
The Grey Ghost ran from Clonmel to Thurles and passed through Fethard, Farranalleen, Laffan’s Bridge and Horse and Jockey.
A land mine was placed on the track as it approached on it’s journey to Thurles, but it failed to explode. The anti treaty forces then blockaded the line by placing rocks on it between the two bridges to west of the village and waited for it’s return journey and after it passed under the bridge on the Silverfort road, they dislodged the coping stones from the bridge and thus trapped the Grey Ghost.
