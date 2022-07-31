Search

31 Jul 2022

A foodie tour in the Premier County this summer

A Foodie Tour in the Premier County this summer

Tipperary Food Producers

In conjunction with Tipperary Tourism, The Tipperary Food Producers are opening their doors to the public as part of their 2022 Food Tour series.

This will allow visitors to gain a unique insight into the creation of some of Tipperary’s finest quality food and drink.

The public will have the opportunity to visit ten producers across the county for individual or group tours, giving visitors the chance to experience the day-to-day life of a food producer and the processes involved in creating their products.

Tipperary Food Producers are a network of Tipperary’s artisan food and beverage producers

Aoife is on a mission to bring work of Tipperary Food Producers to life

Applefest

Chairman of the Tipperary Food Producers, and owner of The Apple Farm, Con Traas, said:

“We are delighted to open our doors to the public, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to experience and enjoy our unique and authentic food tours.

“We are surrounded by a fantastic variety of artisan food and beverage producers here in Tipperary, and it's something we are very proud of,” said Mr Traas.

Each producer will run their own tours, offering options to suit everyone.

The ten producers involved are; Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Magners Farm, Galtee Honey, The Apple Farm, Brookfield Farm, Crossogue Preserves, Blackcastle Farm, Inch House, Sheep Milk Ireland, and Tullahay Farm.

“From Ireland’s largest sheep dairy farm under the shadow of the Rock of Cashel to wildflower meadows on the shores of Lough Derg, our producers are located in some of Tipperary’s most beautiful locations,” said Mr Traas.

In November 2021, Tipperary was named one of the top places to visit in the world by the renowned Condé Nast Traveler magazine, noting the premier county and the Tipperary Food Tours as a great destination for foodies.

“Whether you’re looking to partake in an individual or group tour, there is something for everyone to enjoy as they learn about the craft involved in creating quality homegrown and nutritious foods that we are known for nationally and internationally,” added Mr Trass.

For further information on the Tipperary Food Tours, visit: www.tipperaryfoodproducer
s.ie/food-tours/

Pre-booking is essential, and dates are limited at certain venues.

