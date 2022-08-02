Search

02 Aug 2022

JOBS BOARD: Could one of these Tipperary companies offer you a new career?

JOBS BOARD: Could one of these Tipperary companies offer you a new career?

JOBS BOARD: Could one of these Tipperary companies offer you a new career?

02 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Here are the companies in Tipperary recruiting staff this week.

Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) 

TUS is recruiting an Assistant Staff Officer 

TUS have a campus in Thurles.

Salary scale: €32,333 - €47,436 per year.

Full job description is available here

Applegreen Tipperary Town

Applegreen in Tipperary Town is looking for a sales assistant.

Benefits include a health plan, store discount and a bike-to-work scheme. 

The full job description can be found here.

Supervalu - Cahir

SuperValu in Cahir is recruiting an Online Shopping Assistant. Online Shopping Assistants pack orders for customers who shop online. 

The position is permanent. 

The full details can be found here.

Subway-Applegreen-Tipperary Town

Subway based in the Applegreen store in Tipperary Town is looking for a team member.

Benefits include a health plan, store discount and a bike-to-work scheme.

The full job description can be found here.

Oakpark Foods- Cahir

Oakpark Foods is urgently looking for a General Operatives in Cahir. 

Full listing can be found here.

Cloughjordan House

Cloughjordan House is looking for a Gardening Assistant. 

The position is full-time, and the salary is €12 per hour. 

Full listing is available here

