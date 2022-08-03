Irish Water are working on an issue in the Dualla area today
Irish Water is reporting a pump station interruption in the Dualla area, which may disrupt supply.
Works to resolve the issue are expected to be complete by 6:30pm today, August 3.
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after repair for normal supply to resume.
