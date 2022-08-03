Two recent Tipperary boil water notices were prolonged due to weekend staffing issue at lab

The lifting of two Boil Water Notices that recently impacted thousands of customers in south Tipperary were delayed by several days because water sample testing wasn’t carried out at weekends.

Cllr Kevin O’Meara told Tipperary County Council's July meeting that five days were added to the duration of the Boil Water Notice imposed on 6,700 Irish Water customers served by the Fethard Regional Water Supply Scheme because water testing wasn’t done over a weekend.

He said water samples must be clear for three consecutive days before a boil water notice can be lifted but in the case of Fethard Water Supply Scheme the testing stopped on Saturday and Sunday and had to be restarted for three days on the Monday.

The Independent councillor said the same thing happened with the recent Boil Water Notice applied to the Carrick-on-Suir (Crotty’s Lake) Public Water Supply because water testing wasn’t carried at the weekend.

Denis Holland of the council’s Water Services Department responded that the water testing lab did work at weekends. He explained that unfortunately some of the staff had been sick. This had compromised their ability to be available at weekends and it meant they weren’t available every weekend.