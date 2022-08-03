Search

03 Aug 2022

Two recent Tipperary boil water notices were prolonged due to weekend staffing issue at lab

Two recent Tipperary boil water notices were prolonged due to weekend staffing issue at lab

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

03 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

The lifting of two Boil Water Notices that recently impacted thousands of customers in south Tipperary were delayed by several days because water sample testing wasn’t carried out at weekends.

Cllr Kevin O’Meara told Tipperary County Council's July meeting that five days were added to the duration of the Boil Water Notice imposed on 6,700 Irish Water customers served by the Fethard Regional Water Supply Scheme because water testing wasn’t done over a weekend.

He said water samples must be clear for three consecutive days before a boil water notice can be lifted but in the case of Fethard Water Supply Scheme the testing stopped on Saturday and Sunday and had to be restarted for three days on the Monday.

The Independent councillor said the same thing happened with the recent Boil Water Notice applied to the Carrick-on-Suir (Crotty’s Lake) Public Water Supply because water testing wasn’t carried at the weekend.

Denis Holland of the council’s Water Services Department responded that the water testing lab did work at weekends. He explained that unfortunately some of the staff had been sick. This had compromised their ability to be available at weekends and it meant they weren’t available every weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media