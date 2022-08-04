More than 100 athletes from all over Ireland competed in first Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon since 2019

Caption: Gary McCarthy of Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club (second right) pictured with the three first home in the men’s race in the Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon on Sunday. From left Aubrey Storey (3rd), Paul Ogle (1st) and Alan Maher (2nd)

More than 100 athletes from all over the island of Ireland competed in the Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon on Sunday morning.

It was the first time the popular endurance contest was staged since 2019 as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions prevented it from going ahead in 2020 and last year. President of Triathlon Ireland Alan Ryan travelled from Killarney to watch the event.

Gary McCarthy of Carrick Triathlon Club said the event attracted athletes from all over the country and Northern Ireland and included about 10 competitors from Carrick Triathlon Club.

Also read:

">

The competitors were blessed with ideal weather conditions for the race that included a 750m swim of the River Suir at Sean Healy Park, a 20km cycle from Carrick-on-Suir to Kilsheelan and back and 5km run along the scenic Suir Blueway.

Winner of the men’s race was Paul Ogle from Waterford Triathlon Club, who was second in the competition on a number of previous occasions. His outstanding performance in the cycling leg of the triathlon ensured his victory.

Alan Maher from Portmarnock was second while the third top finisher in the men’s race was Aubrey Storey from Waterford Triathlon Club.

The women’s race was won by Aoife Trihy, who led from start to finish. She was followed by Michelle Lonergan from Clonakilty and Emer Larkin from Tramore in third place. It was Emer’s first triathlon race. Dungarvan-based Tried & Tested Triathlon Club won the relay event.

During the event, the €3,000 proceeds of the Barry McCarthy Memorial Swims in the Suir at Sean Healy Park on Saturday, July 23 were presented to South Tipperary Hospice by members of the McCarthy family. The swim races are a traditional practice run for those competing in the Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon,

Gary, who is the late Barry McCarthy’s twin brother, thanked all involved in organising the Carrick Triathlon and who contributed to its staging in any way. They include members of Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon clubs, Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue, local Red Cross volunteers, An Garda Síochaná, race stewards, Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District staff, Carrick Davins GAA Club and the operator of the Lazy Cow coffee stand.

Full results are available on Carrick-on-Suir Triathlon Club’s Facebook page.