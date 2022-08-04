Tipperary community have this request regarding dumping in local river
We are very pleased with how the first phase of the River Clean-Up has turned out.
We would, however, ask people to put their rubbish in the rubbish bins provided around our village, instead of throwing it back into the river. It’s very disheartening to see this after the massive effort that was put into cleaning it up.
From the Mullinahone notes.
