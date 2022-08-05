Pilgrimage from Tipperary to Our Lady's Island in Wexford

The parish of Our Lady's Island is about ten miles from Wexford town
The Secular Franciscan Order Pilgrimage from Clonmel to Our Lady’s Island, Wexford takes place on Monday, August 15.
The cost is €50, which includes a bus and evening meal in Dooleys Hotel, Waterford.
The bus will depart from Penneys, Clonmel at 10.30am.
Booking is open now in the Friary office in Abbey Street, Clonmel.
Booking is open to all.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.