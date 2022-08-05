Tipperary councillors want Local Link expanded to Cahir - Ardfinnan - Clogheen

At the recent meeting of Tipperary - Cahir - Cashel Municipal District, Cllr Andy Moloney called on the council to make representations to Local Link or Rural Link to provide a service between Cahir and Ardfinnan. He claimed that people wanting to attend the doctors or social welfare offices or the bank in Cahir had to travel to either Mitchelstown or Clonmel with Bus Éireann to get a connecting bus to Cahir for services.

Moloney commented “This is ridiculous in this day and age when local link buses should be providing a service for what it says on the tin. The local link currently travels between Cahir and Limerick Junction even though Bus Eireann travels that route also. If we could even get two days a week it might be a start and maybe a morning and evening service would do to start us off”.



Cllr Marie Murphy agreed with the motion and asked if Cllr Moloney would amend to include Clogheen. He agreed that this would make perfect sense to do a loop between Cahir - Ardfinnan - Clogheen- Cahir as the district town was not assessable to the people. Cllr Murphy pointed out that the Ukraine people in Clogheen could also use it to travel to the DSP offices in Cahir.



Following the proposal of the motion, Cllr Moloney welcomed the council members support on the matter and Cllr Ann Marie Ryan asked if a letter could be forwarded before the weekend meeting of the Local Link so it could be discussed immediately.



Moloney concluded:

“It is hoped that Local Link will see the need for this service as it’s not local enough when you see the number of villages that are without a service and that are not serviced by a bus service already.

"At the moment people are depending on lifts from family and friends as the cost of a taxi is not feasible for most people.

"At least if people were able to get into town then the cost of a taxi one way might be affordable and used more.

"This might also help footfall in the local bank to keep numbers up”.