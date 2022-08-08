Two charged in relation to seizure of €300,000 worth of suspected cannabis in counties Tipperary and Carlow

Two men arrested as part of the investigation into the seizure of approximately €300,000 of suspected cannabis following a number of searches conducted in counties Tipperary and Carlow on Saturday (August 60) have been charged and are due to appear before a court today (August 8).
The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, are both expected to appear before Ennis District Court at 10.30am today.
They were arrested in connection with the seizure of the suspected cannabis found during searches conducted by garda as part of Operation Tara.
