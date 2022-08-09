Gardaí are investigating theft of diesel from agricultural vehicles parked in county Tipperary field

Gardaí are investigating the theft of green diesel from agricultural vehicles near Grangemockler.
An estimated €700 worth of green diesel was stolen from three agricultural vehicles parked in a field at Brittas, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir on the night of Sunday/Monday, July 24/25. The theft was reported to gardaí last Thursday, August 4.
Meanwhile, as already reported 150 gallons of green diesel was stolen from machinery parked overnight at the railway yard in Kilsheelan between Tuesday evening August 2 and Wednesday morning, August 3.
Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the areas the thefts took place or has any information that may assist the Garda investigations should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
