Search

10 Aug 2022

Four Tipperary players chosen on minor hurling team of the year

Tipp won All-Ireland title in dramatic fashion

Sam O'Farrell

Sam O'Farrell, who captained Tipperary to All-Ireland minor hurling success, is one of four players from the county chosen on the team. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

10 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Four Tipperary players have been chosen on the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year.

The four players who will receive Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star awards are captain Sam O’Farrell of Nenagh Éire Óg, Adam Daly of Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams, Borris-Ileigh’s Paddy McCormack and Tom Delaney from Cahir.

Tipp beat Offaly in last month's All-Ireland Final in dramatic style with an additional time goal from Paddy McCormack.

Four Offaly players have also been selected, one of whom, corner forward Adam Screeney, has been announced as the Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year.   

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media