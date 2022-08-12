ALERT: Water plant power outage in the Cashel area may affect up to 10,000 customers

Irish Water with Tipperary County Council has announced some customers served by the Springmount Golden Water Treatment Plant may experience supply disruption today due to a power outage.

Between 5,000 and 10,000 customers may experience loss of supply or low-pressure.

Irish Water says the reservoir level is also quite low, however, crews are working on fixing the problem as soon as possible.

They say that once the electricity supply is restored and production resumes, it will take a number of hours for the reservoir levels to return and the normal water supply to reach optimal levels.

Irish Water says they understand outages are frustrating, but they are working as quickly as safely possible to restore full service, and they regret any inconvenience caused.

Customers can contact Irish Water on their 24/7 helpline on 1800 278 278 or on Twitter @IWCare.

Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.