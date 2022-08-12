Thurles Farmers Market raffle to support Suir Haven

We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dillon Quirke. Our market has strong connections to Clonoulty Rossmore and the sadness and grief caused by the sudden death of Dillon Quirke was clearly evident on Saturday morning last as news circulated of the tragic events in Semple Stadium on Friday August 5th. May he Rest in Peace.



Two fine people have donated items to be raffled to benefit Suir Haven – so each Saturday during August we will be selling raffle tickets for a prize of a car trailer of turf and the other prize is a load of firewood. The draw will take place on 29th so please make sure to get a ticket before then.



We sincerely thank all those that supported our market on Saturday August 6th – especially those giving of their time and skills to support our fundraising event for Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre in Thurles. The staff and volunteers from the Centre were available all morning to share the work and support they can offer to those dealing with cancer and their carers.

Special thanks to TJ Donnelly for all his work in bring animals and vintage vehicles to the Market.

Also thanks to Kay Hanrahan and Eileen Gleeson for the beautiful flowers they arranged and donated.

Thanks also to Eamon Medley from Thurles Lions Club. Our special guest on the day was Tipperary Rose Aisling O’Donovan and we are grateful that she could visit and brought a smile to many who in turn wished her well as the Rose of Tralee activities gather pace this week with over a dozen Roses touring county Tipperary at the weekend – as we go to press the itinerary includes Clonmel, Fethard and Cashel.

Tipperary Food Producers also contributed greatly to our Market and we look forward to working with this group again in the future – thanks to Shannon Forrest who like Aisling O’Donvan is a wonderful ambassador for Tipperary. Our market will continue next Saturday at the Greyhound Stadium from 9am – 12.30pm. We appreciate your support.