Four Tipperary gardaí accepted for promotion
Chief Superintendent Derek Smart told a recent sitting of the Tipperary JPC that all four gardaí in the division who went forward for promotion had been approved.
He said they would receive their promotion in the next 12 months.
Councillor Marie Murphy congratulated them and the division on their achievement.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.