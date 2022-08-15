Search

15 Aug 2022

Rose of Tralee contestants visit some of Tipperary's top tourist destinations

Rose of Tralee contestants visited some of Tipperary's top tourist destinations during their visit to county

Tipperary Rose Aisling O'Donovan from Fethard playing camogie with the Philadelphia Rose Tara Ryan on the lawn of Cashel Palace Hotel during the Rose of Tralee Tour of Tipperary

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

15 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

The International Rose of Tralee Tour visited Tipperary this weekend shining a spotlight on the beautiful county as part of their tour of Ireland. 

A delegation of 16 contestants in the Rose of Tralee contest, led by Tipperary Rose Aisling O’Donovan, visited some of the county's most well known locations. 

The delegation also included roses from Philadelphia, Waterford, Monaghan, Cavan, Florida, Kilkenny, Newfoundland, Leitrim, Ohio, Galway, Perth, Roscommon, Sydney, Sligo and Toronto. 

The roses' Tipperary visit included, an official welcoming reception at Hotel Minella hosted by the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr Roger Kennedy and Mayor of Clonmel Borough District Cllr Pat English on Saturday afternoon. It was followed by an evening on the Suir Blueway where roses could choose to kayak, cycle or walk to take in the breath-taking scenery along the route. 

Their first evening in Tipperary closed in fine style with a Tipperary Boutique Distillery cocktail before enjoying a luxury stay at the four-star family run hotel owned by Tipperary Tourism Chairperson, Elizabeth Nallen.

A sumptuous Tipperary breakfast complete with the finest Tipperary Food Producers offerings set them up perfectly for an action-packed day two which began at the hometown of Tipperary Rose Aisling O’Donovan in Fethard. A visit to the Fethard Horse County Experience set the tone of the visit before they were treated to a behind the scenes tour of world-famous home of Champions, Coolmore Stud.

Their next stop was Cashel. At the newly opened five-star Cashel Palace, the delegation immersed themselves in Irish culture with camogie on the lawns before a visit to one of Ireland’s most iconic historical sites, the Rock of Cashel. The roses were treated to a guided tour of the Rock of Cashel followed by a spectacular demonstration of Irish dancing by local children from Scoil Ui Ruairc and Burgess School of Irish Dancing. 

The visit was kindly supported by Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Tourism. 

Read full report including photos in this week's edition of The Nationalist in local shops on Wednesday. 

