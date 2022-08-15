Search

15 Aug 2022

Musician to launch his debut album in Clonmel

Musician to launch his debut album in Clonmel

The cover of the debut album of Tom Barry

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Gerry Lawless and his Clonmel World Music crew are delighted to host the Tipperary debut album
launch for Tom Barry, a native of Clonmel, in Moynihans Clonmel on 26 th August 2022. Tom will sing
and play keyboards and guitar, and he will be joined by special guest Jon O’Connell (Clare) on guitar
and backing vocals.
Tom Barry has a unique voice and is a very good writer of songs. Tom was born in Dublin, raised in
Clonmel, and he is now a Galway based singer songwriter. Tom has been immersed in music and writing
from an early age. He is an accomplished piano and guitar player and has sung with acclaimed choirs
Galway Baroque Singers and Cois Claddaigh for many years.

Clonmel World Music Presents :
Tom Barry (Clonmel/Galway)
Jerry Moynihans, Clonmel
Friday 26th August 2022 9pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media