Musician to launch his debut album in Clonmel

The cover of the debut album of Tom Barry
Gerry Lawless and his Clonmel World Music crew are delighted to host the Tipperary debut album
launch for Tom Barry, a native of Clonmel, in Moynihans Clonmel on 26 th August 2022. Tom will sing
and play keyboards and guitar, and he will be joined by special guest Jon O’Connell (Clare) on guitar
and backing vocals.
Tom Barry has a unique voice and is a very good writer of songs. Tom was born in Dublin, raised in
Clonmel, and he is now a Galway based singer songwriter. Tom has been immersed in music and writing
from an early age. He is an accomplished piano and guitar player and has sung with acclaimed choirs
Galway Baroque Singers and Cois Claddaigh for many years.
Clonmel World Music Presents :
Tom Barry (Clonmel/Galway)
Jerry Moynihans, Clonmel
Friday 26th August 2022 9pm
