Charity cycle in Upperchurch Drombane this weekend
The cycling club are holding their annual sponsored Charity Cycle on Sunday, August 21. Proceeds from this event will go to the Upperchurch branch of St. Vincent de Paul.
This year there are two routes on offer 60 KM and 100KM. Both cycles start in Upperchurch at 10am.
Registration can be in the morning or online at www.cyclingireland or eventmaster.ie.
For more information, contact Micheal Cahil 0863096892 or Richard Ryan 087 6256509.
