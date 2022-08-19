Templemore Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann enjoys a great weekend in Mullingar

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, or the All Ireland Fleadh as it’s known to many, is the last stop on a traditional musicians journey to competitive glory.

To have one’s name etched onto a perpetual trophy at an All Ireland Fleadh is a huge honour and an accolade that can never be taken away. The endless hours of practice have paid off!

Musicians enter their respective County Fleadhanna and vie for County glory and bragging rights. Successful players from here then represent their counties at provincial level with the first and second place musicians from the province progressing to the final stage and in search of All Ireland glory.

In recent times, the term ‘All Ireland’ is somewhat of an understatement as competitors now descend on the Fleadh from across the globe. Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann was founded in 1951 in Mullingar and so this year's Fleadh was affectionately titled The Homecoming.

The event now draws up to half a million people to the bustling, music-filled streets of the chosen town. For the competitors though, the important action takes place across the weekend. This year, the local representation at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann was quite strong.

Having achieved either a 1st or 2nd place medal at Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan (Munster Fleadh), the musicians and dancers below, made the trip to Mullingar in search of All Ireland glory. Naoise Barrett (Senior Harp) and Séan Burke (12-15 Sean Nós Dancing) represented Cill Shléibhe CCÉ. Muireann Meade (12-15 Uilleann Pipes),

Jennifer Sargent (15-18 Fiddle, 15-18 Fiddle Slow Airs) and Sarah Gleeson (u12 Sean Nós Dancing) flew the flag for Loughmore CCÉ while Evan Corpez, Moya Grey, Rachel Delahunty and Sean Giles (u12 Mixed 4-hand Céilí Dancing) and Carol Noonan, JR Corpez, Orlaith Bergin, VJ Corpez (12-15 Mixed 4-hand Céilí Dancing) represented Clonmore.

The exceptional standard of music and competition was evident from the outset of the weekend.

The following returned to Carden’s Wild Demesne and it's hinterland with All Ireland success:

- Muireann Meade (12-15 Uilleann Pipes); 1st place & All Ireland Champion.

- Evan Corpez, Moya Grey, Rachel Delahunty and Sean Giles (U-12 Mixed 4-hand Céilí Dancing); 1st place & All Ireland Champions.



- Carol Noonan, JR Corpez, Orlaith Bergin, VJ Corpez (12-15 Mixed 4-hand Céilí Dancing); 2nd place.

- Naoise Barrett (Senior Harp); 3rd place.

- Sarah Gleeson (u12 Sean Nós Dancing); 3rd place.

Congratulations to all who represented your villages, towns and Comhaltas branches in Mullingar. Remember, qualifying for an All Ireland Fleadh is enormous attestation to your talents and abilities so keep up the great work. Congratulations must also go to parents and teachers for their dedication and commitment. Traditional music, song and dance is well and truly "on the up" in our locality.