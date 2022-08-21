National Council for the Blind appeals for public support for its Trip to Tipp fundraising cycle, walk and run

The 26th annual Trip to Tipp cycle, walk and run in support of National Council for the Blind of Ireland is right around the corner and the charity is appealing to the public to take part in and support the event on Sunday September 4.

Long-time Trip To Tipp organiser Billy Shanahan said: “We couldn’t be happier to support NCBI with Trip to Tipp for another year. This event is so important to us all and to the work of NCBI in providing support and services to people who are blind or vision impaired. We will also use this year’s Trip to Tipp to remember three people who were incredibly important to us and the event - Lorraine Shanahan, Gerry Shields and Michael Sutton.”

Kathleen Donnelly, alongside her daughter Annie, who is an NCBI service user, will be involved in Trip to Tipp again this year. Kathleen said: “We already have Annie polishing off her tandem bicycle in advance of this year’s Trip To Tipp. We can’t wait to get down to Thurles to enjoy what is always an amazing day out in support of NCBI."

Participants can cycle, walk or run during the event, which kicks off at the Ursuline Sports Complex on Templemore Road in Thurles. Refreshments, a commemorative medal and a commemorative t-shirt will be available for all participants.

Cycle

9.30am – 120km Glen of Aherlow Challenge – €30 registration

10am – 60km Scenic tour of Tipperary – €30 registration

11.15am – 10km Family Fun Cycle – €10 registration

Walk

10am – 10km walk – €10 registration

Run

11am – 10km Road Run – €10 registration

Participants can register for their selected Trip to Tipp event online through the event page on the NCBI website, or on the day at the Ursuline Sports Complex. Showers are available on the day. All cyclists must wear helmets.



NCBI is the national sight loss organisation, working for people with sight loss.

It provides practical and emotional support, rehabilitation services, and other training designed to help people with sight loss live independently and confidently.

NCBI offers the following services: rehabilitation training, including independent living skills and mobility training, and availability of low vision solutions such as magnifiers or other aids.

Assistive technology advice and training to learn how to access all accessibility features in mainstream technology as well as the latest gadgets and apps all designed to assist people living with sight loss.

Advice and information on statutory entitlements, eye conditions, support available, etc.

Emotional support and counselling for people struggling to come to terms with sight loss.

Library offering an extensive range of digital, large print, Braille, and audiobooks.

ELCO or The Eye Clinic Liaison Officer service provides practical and emotional support to both patients and their families at the point of diagnosis operating out of the Mater University Hospital, Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital, CHI at Temple Street, and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

NCBI resource centres provide day opportunities to service users. These resource centres are located in Dublin and Wexford.

Employment advice for job seekers and employers to maximize the recruitment and retention of staff who are blind or vision impaired.

