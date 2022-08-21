Search

21 Aug 2022

FBD Insurance CSHC: Three goal Drom Inch wallop listless Sarsfields

Loughmore Castleiney and JK Brackens share the spoils

Seamus Callanan

Seamus Callanan bagged 0-9 for Drom-Inch as they tore Sarsfields apart this afternoon in FBD Semple Stadium

21 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Drom Inch 3-21

Sarsfields 0-23

Drom Inch produced a very solid performance to wallop a very disappointing Thurles Sarsfields in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship at FBD Semple Stadium this evening, while in the curtain raiser, neighbours Lougmore Castleiney and JK Brackens shared the spoils.

The Drom-Inch showing is perhaps the standout result of the weekend and they were worth every score of the seven point victory - in fact, they should have won by more against a Sarsfields side which was listless, static and way off the pace.

Granted two of the Drom Inch goals had question marks over them - a penalty awarded to Tommy Nolan in the 6th minute and deposited in the net by Eoin Collins, had most people in the attendance scratching their heads. The goal resulted in Drom-Inch holding a 1-13 to 0-12 interval lead, with John Campion firing four points from play for them from his midfield berth.

Above: Ronan Maher's loss is being sorely falt by Thurles Sarsfields

Sarsfields main scoring threat was Aidan McCormack while Paddy Creedon (2) and Denis Maher (2) were also on target.

The Thurles men had the deficit down to two points with ten minutes to go when Jamie Moloney netted for Drom-Inch having raced through from the centre forward position where Sarsfields centre back James Armstrong had been felled off the ball. Sarsfields protested, but referee Fergal Horgan allowed the goal to stand and it was another big decision which went against the Thurles men.

That score put Drom Inch in a very commanding position and considering how poorly Sarsfields were playing, there was no way back for them - a second Jamie Moloney goal in the 29th minute compounding the situation which now sees Sarsfields needing a wain over Templederry in the final round if they are to have any designs on progressing.

A good win for Drom-Inch - after the disappointment of losing the mid final, they are back on track again and look to be building very nicely. Their energy and pace left Sarsfields floundering and they will take much confidence from their performance.

Loughmore Castleiney 1-16

JK Brackens 1-16

In the curtain raiser at FBD Semple Stadium it ended all square between neighbours Loughmore Castleiney and JK Brackens in a game which went right down to the wire.

The county champions were 1-9 to 0-8 in front at the break with the goal coming from Brian McGrath in the 9th minute - McGrath was operating at centre forward for most of the game.

JK Brackens were full of energy though and they tied up the game very soon after  resumption with a Lyndon Fairbrother goal in the 2nd minute proving a big score.

Liam McGrath bagged the equaliser for Loughmore Castleiney

They were level then on six occasions in the second half  with Loughmore Castleiney coming from behind with a Liam McGrath free to tie up the game - Lyndon Fairbrother had given Brackens the advantage in the 32nd minute only to see the score cancelled by McGrath's point.

Liam McGrath finished the game with 0-9 to his name while Lyndon Fairbother accounted for 1-8 of the JK Brackens total. A share of ther spoils was probably the fairest result on the balance of play on the day. 

