Our Lady of Fatima National Pilgrimage to be celebrated in Holycross Abbey this weekend

Holycross Abbey
The Our Lady of Fatima National Pilgrimage will be celebrated in Holycross Abbey on Sunday, August 28, with Rosary at 2:30pm; Stations of the Cross at 3pm; Anointing of the Sick at 3:40pm; and Mass at 4pm. Celebrant will be Fr Brendan Walsh.
Contact 085 8818770 or 0504 43124 for further details.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.