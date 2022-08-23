New craft group to start in Thurles next month
Tipperary County Council Library Service has announced a new craft group is to start in Thurles library next month.
The group will meet every Monday from 10:30am to 12:30pm from September 12.
Members are to bring whatever project they are working on, and tea and coffee will be provided.
More information will be available. For more information, please contact 052-6166131 or email thurleslibrary@tipperarycoco.ie.
