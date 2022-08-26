Solohead withstand quick Arravale start to book final slot

Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final

Solohead 2-14(20)

Arravale Rovers 2-7(13)

Francis Coughlan at Emly

Solohead overcame a blistering start from Arravale Rovers to maintain their unbeaten start in this years Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Junior A Football championship and in the process booked their place in the decider for the first time since 2019.

The sides had met just under two weeks previous in the final game of the round robin where Solohead pulled well clear in the final quarter and while Solohead may have been favourites for this semi-final meeting a firm challenge was expected from their neighbours Arravale Rovers.

Played in Emly on Thursday evening, a Brian Lowry goal had Arravale Rovers with 1-2 on the board in the first six minutes as they controlled most sectors of the field. Solohead found it hard to break down the Arravale defence in the early stages who were getting numbers back behind the ball and attacking on the break.

It was eight minutes before Stephen Dee registered their first score on the board but in those remaining fifty-two minutes, they outscored their opponents 2-14 to 1-5. Solohead slowly adapted to the pace of the game and soon found pockets of space with Paul Ryan’s goal helping them back into the contest. The sides would go in level at the break 1-5 each.

Upon the resumption Solohead found their way ahead and when Aaron Ryan goaled just before the three-quarter mark, they were six points to the good. Arravale rallied to get back into the contest and an Adam Dunne goal brought them within two with ten minutes to play.

However, it was as close as the Tipp town side got as Solohead finished with five unanswered points to leave a comfortable gap between the sides at Paddy Russel’s full-time whistle.

Roger O’Connor got Arravale Rovers off the mark in the first minute with a well taken point. Arravale were moving the ball well getting number back for cover and then committing numbers to the attack.

Their forwards were causing problems for the Solohead defence with the Lowry brothers, Johnny and Brian to the fore while Fergal McNamara was working hard. Solohead were forced into playing a two man full forward line with Eoin Riordan drifting further out the field. Brian Roche was deployed on Solohead’s Aaron Ryan and was doing a good marking job with Niall Sharpe dropping back on Stephen Dee.

At the other end Noel Kennedy was following Johnny Lowry at times heading out to the half back line. Three minutes in Brian Lowry got in on goal after receiving a pass from Fergal McNamara following good pressure from Arravale. That pressure continued when the end of a good move saw Brian set up brother Johnny to push Arravale five points up. Stephen Dee got Solohead off the mark with a fisted point after eight minutes but Arravale continued to dictate terms with Solohead struggling to find space for their forwards.

Brian Jones and then Roger O’Connor added to Arravale’s lead. O’Connor adding his second point from centre back having the run of the field at times in the first half often heading into the Solohead half of the field. Solohead though eventually started to break Arravale down to finding that extra bit of space. Noel Kennedy found himself at the opposite end of the field and his cross was met by Paul Ryan who fisted to the net past Andy Lacey.

The last ten minutes belonged to Solohead with Arravale now forced back the field in an attempt to curb the Solohead attack. Stephen and James Dee along with Paul Ryan getting on a lot more ball. Eoin Riordan pointed twice including one from a forty-five to tie the game.

Solohead will feel they could have gone in ahead at the break when Aaron Ryan who was now getting on more ball cut in along the endline only to see his effort for goal saved excellently by Andy Lacey. The sides level 1-5 each at the break.

Arravale had the first efforts of the second half but failed to make the target. Stephen Dee pointed Solohead in front in the third minute and after this they were never led. Solohead now were playing the better football and more importantly making it count on the score board.

Solohead introduced Aidan Riordan and he would make a huge difference over the thirty minutes in attack while also willing to drop deep when necessary. His first touch to set up his cousin Eoin for a point. When Stephen Dee pointed Solohead three in front by the twelfth minute they would take a huge step in advancing to the final two minutes later. Aaron Ryan was behind the defender when the ball broke kindly for him.

He advanced on goal and made no mistake with his effort. Solohead were six to the good entering the final quarter. Jack Hogan responded with an Arravale pointed free and then a mistake in the Solohead defence threw the game wide open. Adam Dunne won possession on the edge of the square unmarked before dispatching the ball to the net past Christopher Ryan.

It cut the gap to two but was as close as Arravale Rovers got. Solohead lost Noel Kennedy at this point to injury. Kennedy had been a rock at full back to this point and was replaced by Chris McSweeney. Solohead though hit five unanswered points in the six minutes with Declan Riordan, Eoin Riordan and Aaron Ryan all on target.

They controlled the play and defended well forcing pressure on the Arravale kickers when in scoring positions and overall saw the game out well. They will now play the winners of Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams and Sean Treacys in this year’s final.

Teams and Scorers: Solohead: Aaron Ryan (1-3, (0-1f)), Stephen Dee (0-5), Eoin Riordan (0-5, (0-2f)), Paul Ryan (1-0), Declan Riordan (0-1f).

Arravale Rovers: Adam Dunne (1-1, (0-1f)), Roger O’Connor (0-2), Johnny Lowry (0-1), Brian Jones (0-1), Oscar O’Dwyer (0-1), Jack Hogan (0-1f).

Solohead: Christopher Ryan, Christopher O’Connor, Noel Kennedy, Denis O’Shea, Tomas O’Mahony, Brian Gavin, Jack Redican, Paul Ryan, Brendan Collins, Anthony Owens, Christopher Kirby, James Dee, Aaron Ryan, Eoin Riordan, Stephen Dee.

Subs Used: Aidan Riordan, Chris McSweeney, Declan Riordan.

Arravale Rovers: Andy Lacey, Oscar O’Dwyer, Brian Roche, Micheal Ryan, Paddy Dalton, Roger O’Connor, Niall Sharpe, Brian Jones, Shane Maher, Fergal McNamara, Brian Lowry, David Kelly, Jack Hogan, Johnny Lowry, Adam Dunne.

Subs Used: Eoghan Lonergan, Gavin Cussen, Caolan Halligan, James Cussen.

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly)