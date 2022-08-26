Powerstown FC hope to take advantage of having their own ground for the season ahead

Some of the members of Powerstown FC training at their home ground in the former Redmondstown grounds
The newest club in soccer’s Tipperary Southern and District League (TSDL), Powerstown FC, are looking forward to the season ahead having secured a home ground.
Powerstown FC was formed last year and entered Division 3 of the league last season to play in the league for the first time.
It was a club that was formed from scratch and they performed reasonably well last season as newcomers to the league, despite the disadvantage of having to play some of their home fixtures away from home.
Powerstown FC were very grateful to Clonmel Celtic, Clonmel Town and to Jim Walker of Tusla at Ferryhouse for allowing them the use of the pitches last season for training and matches.
On some occasions, however, the pitches were unavailable because they were needed by the clubs and as a result Powerstown had to forfeit home advantage and travel to take on their opponents away from home. Now they can look forward to playing all their home games on the grounds leased to them by Medite, and which were formerly the grounds used by Redmondstown FC.
Having got off to a great start to the league with a victory away from home last weekend against Kilsheelan, they take on Burncourt FC in their first home game on Sunday.
The new pitch was used for one game at the tail end of last season but a lot of work has gone into the ground to get it ready for the new season.
