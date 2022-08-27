Stepping out: Tipperary dance club back treading the boards for the new season
Well, here we are again looking forward to a new session of social dance lessons.
These lessons will cater for improvers (Mondays, 8-10pm) and intermediates (Wednesdays 8-10pm).
The improvers class is for dancers who already know the basics and are now ready to make rapid progress, with a view to joining the Intermediate class, after 8/10 lessons.
The lessons will take place in Ballycommon Hall (just outside Nenagh) starting on Monday, September 5, and Wednesday, September 7.
As always the emphasis will be on fun and enjoyment as you practice waltz, foxtrot, quickstep, jive etc in an enjoyable and friendly atmosphere.
It is best if you bring a partner but, if you can't, we will arrange a partner for you.
So, if you are interested in either of these two courses, contact us at 087-4178311 for further details.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.