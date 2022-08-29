Miss Ireland Sports Sash for Kilsheelan contestant

Orla Winston from Kilsheelan was a Miss Ireland contestant
Miss Munster People’s Choice Orla Winston (20) from Kilsheelan, Clonmel won the Sports Sash at the 75th Miss Ireland Final, proudly sponsored by TanOrganic, on Saturday, August 20 at a spectacular Diamond Jubilee Ceremony at The Royal Theatre in Castlebar.
