Cahir Park Golf Club presentation to special club stalwart

Cahir Park Golf Club President Pauline Mulcahy, Mens Captain Gary Morrison and Margaret Alton Captain presented special award to Denis O’Mahoney with his wife Ann last Sunday evening. Pic: Maria Taylo
Last Sunday a special evening was held at Cahir Park Golf Club to honour local man Denis O’Mahoney. Along with his wife Ann, children Jean, Clare, Denise and Gary and families, other family members, friends and colleagues sat down over dinner to celebrate his dedication and vision for the club from its foundation to the present Day.
On the night Denis was presented with a beautiful engraved certificate and stunning crystal vase by Club officers to thank him for always being on hand for solid advice, the addition of an extra 9 holes to the course during his Presidency in 1995 and being a seanori member from the outset who was never far away from the sporting heart of the Club.
President Pauline Mulcahy, Men’s Captain Gary Morrison and Margaret Alton Captain were among other officials present and spoke with great fondness and admiration of Denis’ dedication to the club. Well done Denis, a very much deserved special evening for a true golf glub stalwart.
