Search

30 Aug 2022

Clonoulty/Rossmore versus Kilruane MacDonaghs to act as fundraiser

Clonoulty/Rossmore versus Kilruane MacDonaghs to act as fundraiser

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

On Sunday September 4th, Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs will play their rescheduled Round 2 FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship game in Templetuohy at 12.30pm with entry to the game free of charge.  

In light of the sad and tragic events during the original fixture in FBD Semple Stadium a number of weeks ago, Tipperary GAA in consultation with both clubs have decided to hold a collection at the game with all proceeds being donated to the Order of Malta. 

Furthermore, Tipperary GAA are offering the clubs of the county an opportunity to make a donation to this fund, a suggested €50 would be greatly appreciated.    

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to facilitate donations from individuals who may not be able to attend the game but would like to donate. The link to the donation page is: https://gofund.me/2e9f5f92  

Tipperary County Board and the clubs of the county have benefited greatly from the contribution of the Order of Malta for many years and wish to reward them in particular for their assistance in FBD Semple Stadium recently. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media